SYDNEY (XINHUA) - The Australian state of Queensland will ease some border restrictions on Monday (Nov 15), as the state hit its 70 per cent Covid-19 vaccine milestone earlier than planned.

From 5pm on Monday, the state will allow fully vaccinated returning residents and interstate travellers to fly into Queensland from a hot spot, with a new border pass which can be applied through the government website.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said travellers must also return a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours before arrival with a valid border pass.

Visitors arriving from Queensland-defined hot spot areas will need to quarantine at home for 14 days, so long as it has no shared common areas accessible by people outside the household.

As the state has marked days in a row without recording any locally acquired Covid-19 case, Ms Palaszczuk said the state is also on track to potentially reach an 80 per cent vaccination target earlier than expected.

"If these rates continue, that is good news because it may even see our (reopening) date in December come a little bit forward as well," Ms Palaszczuk said.

When the 80 per cent target is reached, restrictions on businesses will be further eased. Many businesses and venues will be able to return to operating at full capacity.