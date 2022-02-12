Quad tackles Indo-Pacific 'coercion' amid worries over China

MELBOURNE • The United States, Australia, Japan and India pledged yesterday to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free from "coercion", a thinly veiled swipe at China's economic and military expansion.

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group, meeting in the Australian city of Melbourne, also promised to increase cooperation on Covid-19, cyber threats and counter-terrorism.

In a joint statement, they vowed to work on humanitarian relief, disaster assistance and the delivery of infrastructure to the region, and condemned North Korea's "destabilising ballistic missile launches" in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They said their informal Quad grouping was determined to deepen engagement with regional partners, and increase their capacity to combat unregulated and illegal fishing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Fiji today to meet Pacific Island leaders to whom fishing and climate change are likely to be priority issues.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said: "We agreed to boost maritime security support for Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen their maritime domain awareness and ability to develop their offshore resources, to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, and to combat challenges such as illegal fishing."

The statement from the Quad partners said they "oppose coercive economic policies" that run counter to the World Trade Organisation system, and that they "will work collectively to foster global economic resilience against such actions", a reference to China's recent trade boycotts of Australia and Lithuania.

Mr Blinken arrived in Australia this week as Washington grapples with a dangerous stand-off with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and stoked Western fears of an invasion.

Russia denies it has such plans.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration wants to show the world that its long-term strategic focus remains in the Asia-Pacific and that a major foreign policy crisis in one part of the globe does not distract it from key priorities.

Asked by reporters yesterday whether confrontation with China in the Indo-Pacific was inevitable, Mr Blinken replied that "nothing is inevitable".