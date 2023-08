SYDNEY – Last Thursday, Mr Alan Joyce, the divisive head of Australia’s national carrier Qantas, gave a presentation about the company to investors ahead of his retirement in November, after 15 years in the role.

In an unusual scene, the room reportedly broke into rousing applause as it bade farewell to Mr Joyce, who had just announced that the airline had made a record profit of A$2.47 billion (S$2.16 billion).