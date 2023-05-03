Qantas’ premium lounge in Hong Kong reopens as international flights return

HONG KONG – Qantas Airways’ premium lounge at Hong Kong’s airport reopened on Wednesday after a three-year closure, a further sign that the city is gradually returning as an international travel hub after the pandemic.

The reopening is part of a A$100 million (S$89 million) investment by Qantas in its global lounge network. The spruced-up Hong Kong site has new furniture and fresh colours, and there are local dishes on the menu.

Flights in and out of Hong Kong slowed to a trickle under its Covid-19 restrictions, and the world’s airlines largely abandoned the city.

Qantas has seen strong demand for flights to Hong Kong since January, the airline’s chief customer officer Markus Svensson said.

The Australian carrier currently operates daily return flights between Sydney and Hong Kong. The Melbourne-Hong Kong route will be reinstated from June, starting from three days a week, before increasing to four weekly services from mid-July.

Qantas on Tuesday picked Ms Vanessa Hudson as its first female chief executive. She will replace Mr Alan Joyce, who has led the airline for 15 years, from November. BLOOMBERG