Sydney’s new international airport to welcome first passengers in October

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The single-runway Western Sydney International Airport will be able to handle up to 10 million passengers a year when it opens in 2026.

SYDNEY - Sydney’s new A$5.6 billion (S$4.6 billion) airport will open to passengers in October after more than a decade of planning, adding red-eye flight options from Australia’s largest city as the existing hub operates under night curfew restrictions.

The current airport, located closer to Sydney’s central business district, can host takeoffs and landings only until 11pm and after 6am due to tough noise regulations, limiting airline scheduling options relative to other major Australian cities like Melbourne.

But the new Western Sydney Airport in Badgerys Creek, about 60km-west of central Sydney, will operate 24 hours a day, giving airlines access to a fast-growing and ethnically diverse population centre.

It will also provide scheduling flexibility for Asian and Gulf routes that are also popular for European travel, though its location is less appealing for many business travellers who help fill premium seats.

“This is a big moment for Sydney, with passenger flights at Western Sydney Airport commencing in just 137 days,” Australian Transport Minister Catherine King said.

Qantas’ budget arm Jetstar will operate the first flight to the Gold Coast and plans up to 14 weekly services to Melbourne, four to the Gold Coast and three to Brisbane.

Qantas’ regional arm will begin flights to Melbourne and Brisbane from the new airport in March, with the site expected to initially serve up to 10 million passengers a year, about a quarter of the numbers at rival Sydney Airport.

The new airport will also become a key freight hub for Qantas, CEO Vanessa Hudson said, with cargo services beginning next month.

For international flights, Air New Zealand will start Auckland services on Oct 26 and Singapore Airlines will launch daily services to the city-state on Nov 23.

The Singapore Airlines flight will depart just before midnight, taking advantage of the lack of curfew.

The project, Australia’s first major airport in more than 50 years, anchors the federal government’s A$18 billion investment in the Western Sydney region, which includes a future Sydney Metro Airport rail connection and significant road upgrades. REUTERS