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Qantas flight to Dallas diverted after man bites flight attendant

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A Qantas flight from Melbourned to Dallas was forced to make a stop-off in French Polynesia to offload a disruptive passenger.

A Qantas flight from Melbourne to Dallas was forced to make a stop in French Polynesia to offload a disruptive passenger.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SYDNEY – Australia’s Qantas was forced to divert a flight bound for the United States over a disruptive passenger, with local media reporting the man bit a flight attendant.

The flight from Melbourne was headed to Dallas on May 15 when it had to make a stop in Papeete, capital of French Polynesia, due to the disruptive passenger.

The man was restrained by fellow passengers, with local media, including national broadcaster ABC, reporting he bit a Qantas employee.

He was met by the local authorities on arrival and has been slapped with a no-fly ban on all Qantas planes.

“The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour on our flights,” a Qantas spokesman said on May 17. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.