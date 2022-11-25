Python bites, drags Australian boy into swimming pool

SYDNEY – A five-year-old boy has survived being bitten, constricted and knocked into a swimming pool by a python the length of a small car, with his father telling the media, “Aw look, it’s where we live. It is Australia”.

Five-year-old Beau was playing by the edge of a pool in Byron Bay, a coastal town in the south-eastern state of New South Wales, when a 3m-long python struck from nearby vegetation, his father Ben Blake told Nine radio on Friday.

“I believe the python was sort of sitting there waiting for a victim to come along – a bird or something – and Beau was it,” he said.

The python bit the child, plunged both into the water and coiled itself around a leg.

The boy’s 76-year-old grandfather lept to the rescue, diving into the pool and lifting the boy out – with snake still attached.

Mr Ben Blake then prised the snake loose and tried to calm the situation.

“I am not a little lad. I had him released within 15 to 20 seconds,” he told the radio station.

The boy, who was said to be “an absolute trooper”, is recovering well.

“Once we cleaned up the blood and told him he was not going to die because it wasn’t a poisonous snake, he was actually pretty good,” Mr Blake said.

While pythons are not venomous, the five-year-old is being treated to prevent the wound from becoming infected.

Describing the events as “somewhat of an ordeal”, Mr Blake said that snakes were a fact of life in and around sub-tropical Byron Bay – a popular tourist town and surfing hot spot an eight-hour drive north of Sydney.

“It is Australia. They are about,” said Mr Blake, adding that the snake was released and “the naughty thing” went straight back into the vegetation – “the scene of the crime”. AFP