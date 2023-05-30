PwC scandal in Australia throws light on growing public use of private consultants

SYDNEY – A scandal involving a leak of confidential information by the Australian arm of accounting and consulting giant PwC has led to calls for a crackdown on the use of consultants by federal and state governments, including higher penalties for leaks and less hiring of external advisers.

The scandal has dominated headlines in Australia and has led to the resignation of PwC Australia’s chief executive, as well as the suspension this week of nine partners, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The moves follow revelations that a former partner, Mr Peter Collins, leaked confidential information about changes to tax laws to colleagues to allow his firm to try to win new work, apparently from major technology companies.

Australia’s Treasury has referred the leak to the Australian Federal Police for a criminal investigation.

At a parliamentary committee hearing in Canberra on Tuesday, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Kennedy, who is one of the country’s most powerful civil servants, described PwC’s conduct as “disturbing”.

He said PwC had not “systematically failed us on an ongoing basis”, but reforms were needed to prevent further similar incidents.

“Do we have cause to more carefully look at these issues, to review and reform the Tax Practitioners Board, to increase the penalties available, to do all those things?” he asked. “The answer to that is clearly yes.”

The board is a body that regulates tax agents.

The Australian Tax Office told the parliamentary committee on Tuesday that PwC was behind a series of schemes designed to help multinationals sidestep tax laws.

The schemes, exposed by the tax office, would have threatened about A$180 million (S$159 million) in annual tax revenue.

An MP from the ruling Labor party, Ms Deborah O’Neill, who has led efforts to expose PwC’s activities, on Tuesday called on the consultant to release the names of the suspended partners, as well as all 53 of the firm’s partners and other staff whose e-mail addresses appeared in internal e-mails about the tax leak.

The e-mails, uncovered by Parliament, redacted the e-mail addresses.

Ms O’Neill said PwC had tried to cover up the scandal and accused it of being “contemptuous” of the public.

She said firms such as PwC that are involved in preparing financial reports must act responsibly and are crucial to the proper functioning of global financial markets.

“The reality is this is a company that has not been open and honest with the Australian people,” she told ABC News.