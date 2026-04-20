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Poll shows falling support for New Zealand National Party and Prime Minister Luxon

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New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's has been facing questions recently about whether he has the support of his party.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's has been facing questions recently about whether he has the support of his party.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WELLINGTON – A newly released poll showed support has fallen further for New Zealand’s ruling National Party and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, as he continues to face questions over whether he can retain his party’s backing to stay in the top job.

Mr Luxon has been facing questions in recent days about whether he has the support of his party to remain as prime minister.

The New Zealand Herald reported on April 17 that members of his National Party will move against him this week, although it is unlikely to be a formal challenge or confidence vote initially.

Mr Luxon told Radio New Zealand on April 20 that he had the full support of National’s members of Parliament and would remain as prime minister.

In a 1News Verian poll released late on April 19, support for the National Party fell 4 percentage points to 30 per cent and indicated that if the election were held today, the current coalition government would not win sufficient seats to retain power.

Support for Mr Luxon as preferred prime minister also fell 4 points, to 16 per cent. Support for Labour Party leader and former prime minister Chris Hipkins was down 1 point to 19 per cent.

The next general election is scheduled for Nov 7. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.