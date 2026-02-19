Police declare Australian bar a crime scene over ‘hate symbols’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SYDNEY – Australian police said on Feb 19 they had declared a Canberra bar a crime scene and seized posters depicting politicians as Nazis under new hate crime laws.

Officers asked the owner to remove the posters on Feb 18 after someone complained about “possible hate imagery” in the bar, police for the Australian Capital Territory said in a statement.

“The owner declined this request and so a crime scene was established. Five posters were subsequently seized and will be considered under recently enacted Commonwealth legislation regarding hate symbols.”

Under hate-crime legislation passed after an anti-Semitic mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Dec 14, it is an offence to display Nazi and other hate symbols or to make the Nazi salute.

However, the law gives an exception for symbols shown for a “legitimate purpose”, including artistic, literary, religious, academic and educational reasons.

Dissent Cafe and Bar said it cancelled a music gig after what it called “obvious harassment”.

“The crime is displaying these posters, clearly and obviously parody art with a distinct anti-fascist message,” it said in a message on social media.

Police said they were seeking advice on the legality of the posters, which are available online from the Grow Up Art group.

“It’s clearly satirical,” bar owner David Howe told Australian public broadcaster ABC.

“It shows you how utterly ridiculous the police force are at missing the point.” AFP