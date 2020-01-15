Planes deliver food for fire-affected wildlife in Australia

Thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes are being dropped by planes and helicopters in fire-affected areas to help wildlife in Australia.

In a mission dubbed Operation Rock Wallaby, New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife staff used helicopters to air-drop the food for brush-tailed rock wallabies in remote areas.

New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean said: "The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock wallaby.

"The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat."

Meanwhile, vast clouds of smoke from Australia's historic bush fires are expected to circle the earth and return to the country, said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The US agency said: "The smoke is expected to make at least one full circuit around the globe, returning once again to the skies over Australia."

