Straitstimes.com header logo

Papua New Guinea moves to quell soldiers’ protest over alleged corruption

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea – Papua New Guinea ramped up security at military bases on April 15, as disgruntled soldiers set up road blocks in the capital to vent their frustrations over alleged government corruption.

A small number of soldiers manned roadblocks near the Murray Barracks in Port Moresby on the night of April 14, protesting a recruitment scandal that has already forced the nation’s defence minister to step aside pending investigation.

Mr Billy Joseph is accused of interfering with army recruitment, local media reported, enlisting soldiers from his home district in a process allegedly tainted by nepotism.

Believing they were unfairly targeted for blowing the whistle on the affair, a small core of soldiers have deserted their posts in protest against the government.

Chief of Defence Force Philip Polewara on April 15 ordered all military units to implement “close camp” procedures for a month.

The security measures shut down weapons armouries, restrict the use of military vehicles and limit movements in and out of barracks.

“All unit commanders are to exercise strict command and control to ensure compliance,” read a directive signed by Rear-Admiral Polewara and seen by AFP.

“Any breach of this directive will be treated as a serious disciplinary matter.”

Prime Minister James Marape urged the troops to “immediately cease” their protest.

In a nod to their concerns, he said all soldiers who raised allegations through proper channels would be protected.

Police commissioner David Manning said any “troublemakers” would be “shut down and locked up”.

Papua New Guinea signed a landmark mutual defence treaty with neighbour Australia in October.

The deal – which is yet to be ratified in Parliament – was delayed over fears it would erode Papua New Guinea’s sovereignty and non-aligned foreign policy. AFP

More on this topic
Indonesia, Australia to broaden security cooperation to include Japan, Papua New Guinea
Australia’s landmark defence treaty with PNG set to swing pendulum away from China
See more on

Papua New Guinea

Protests

Defence and military

Corruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.