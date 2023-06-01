Pacific ire at Australia's backing for fossil fuels

WELLINGTON - Pacific Islands expressed dismay on Thursday at Australia’s subsidies for fossil fuels, flagging climate concerns as a point of friction between the neighbouring nations.

Two Pacific ministers appeared in a joint livestream to condemn Australia’s long and continuing enthusiasm for coal and gas projects.

Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu welcomed Australia’s pledge last year to transition towards renewable energy but said it must stop funding climate-damaging projects.

“We are very disappointed to see that Australia continues to subsidise fossil fuel projects,” Mr Regenvanu told The Australia Institute, a Canberra-based think tank.

“We need money in the renewable energy sector. That’s where the future of our economies and our societies lies – not in the fossil fuel industry.”

Mr Regenvanu questioned why Canberra continues to pump “billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry, which we in the Pacific have agreed, including Australia, is the greatest threat to our security”.

Vanuatu is a small archipelago and, like many Pacific Island nations, is threatened by rising sea levels.

Speaking alongside Regenvanu, Tuvalu’s Finance Minister Seve Paeniu said Pacific nations are currently weighing a commitment to make the region fossil-free.

“The idea is to stop any further expansion of fossil fuel” and to eliminate consumption of coal, oil and natural gases, Mr Paeniu said.

“It’s a matter of our security and our survival.”

Tuvalu, midway between Hawaii and Australia, is one of the smallest nations in the world, made up of less than 26 sq km and shrinking fast.

“Our land is constantly being eaten away,” Mr Paeniu said. “And we know that fossil fuel is the cause of climate change.”

Australia has pledged that 82 per cent of its electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030. The current figure is around 30 per cent.

But it is one of the world’s largest coal and gas exporters and a series of governments have resisted pressure to scale back the industries.