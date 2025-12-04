Optus restores nbn broadband services across Brisbane, other parts of Queensland, says telco

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SYDNEY - Australian telecommunications company Optus has fully restored its National Broadband Network (nbn) services in Brisbane and other affected areas of Queensland following a recent outage, a company spokesperson said on Dec 4 .

About 95,000 customers in Brisbane and other parts of Queensland faced an outage on Dec 3 as a result of a network server failure at its Rochedale exchange in Brisbane, according to Optus, a Singtel-owned company.

Optus, in an e-mailed response to Reuters, said the emergency “000” call services and mobile network were not impacted by the outage.

Voice-over-internet phone calls using customers’ nbn broadband connections may have been disrupted if they were using older modems without 4G or 5G backup, the company said.

The incident comes two months after two back-to-back emergency call outages at the telco affected thousands of people and were linked to four deaths , sparking a parliamentary inquiry into Optus .

Singtel has yet to respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. REUTERS