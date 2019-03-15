One Malaysian injured in Christchurch shooting

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian was among those wounded during a shooting at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, Malaysia's High Commission in New Zealand said on Friday (March 15).

"So far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital," the commission said on its Twitter account.

Multiple fatalities were inflicted when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers at the mosques.

A social media user posted that a “Mr Tarmizi” from Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) had been killed.

“Just heard at least 1 Malaysian, a Mr Tarmizi MCKK C90 was shot twice in the back. His son missing. Not sure yet how many Malaysians involved,” tweeted Rejaie Arbee.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington urged Malaysians living in Christchurch to contact their families and friends.

“Dear Malaysians residing in New Zealand in particular in Christchurch, please check with your families and friends if anyone has been injured or affected by the reported shootings at the mosque," the mission posted on its Facebook page.

“Please contact the High Commission at +64-210440188 or +64220662118 or email us at mwwellington@kln.gov.my.

“Please share this around, stay indoors and follow the instruction from the authorities from time to time."