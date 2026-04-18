Straitstimes.com header logo

One killed after car swerves into group of people in Melbourne

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

SYDNEY - A police investigation is underway after a car struck a group of people in Melbourne, killing one pedestrian and seriously injuring another, authorities said on April 18.

Police said in a statement that the car mounted a kerb and struck two pedestrians just before 5pm local time.

An arrest was made at the spot, police added.

“The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said in the statement.

The incident occurred at the venue of the Supanova Comic Con and Gaming event, media reports said. REUTERS

More on this topic
At least two killed, several injured after car rams into crowd in German city
47 hurt after man drives car into crowd during Liverpool’s title parade
See more on

Police

Australia

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.