One child killed, several injured in Australia bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AFP) - One child has been killed and several were seriously injured after a bouncy castle was blown into the air in Australia on Thursday (Dec 16), a police statement said, with emergency services declaring a serious incident.

Police confirmed one fatality and a number of other children critically injured after they fell from a height of about 10m when the bouncy castle was blown into the air at a primary school in Devonport, a city on Tasmania's north coast.

Images from national broadcaster ABC showed blue tarps hanging from trees near a ditch where the jumping castle came to land, with emotional police officers nearby.

"Sadly, one child has died and a number of others are critical," a police statement said.

Meanwhile, state premier Peter Gutwein told media in Hobart: "People have been, as I understand it, seriously injured, and we currently have all of the relevant emergency services on site."

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were sent to the scene at Hillcrest Primary School, police said.

"There has been an accident onsite at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day," Hillcrest posted on Facebook.

"We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency."

The school was celebrating the end of term before breaking for the Christmas holidays.