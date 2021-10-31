Once forgotten corner pubs make a bubbly comeback

For more than 30 years, the dilapidated vine-covered building in Sydney that houses the Terminus - one of the city's oldest pubs - stood empty and abandoned on a busy corner in the inner-city suburb of Pyrmont.

For decades, the pub, which is more than 150 years old, served the dockside labourers who would arrive for a drink after finishing work at the nearby shipping docks and wharves. But the pub shut its doors in the 1980s as heavy industry and maritime operations moved out of the city centre.