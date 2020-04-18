Officials warn citizens of risk of lifting restrictions too soon

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY • New Zealand yesterday justified its tough lockdown policies despite a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases, while Australia warned its citizens that public life could be constrained for another year because of the pandemic.

New Zealand reported just eight fresh Covid-19 cases yesterday, the first single-digit increase in weeks, taking the total to 1,409. However, two new deaths took the death toll to 11, around half of which are linked to an eldercare home in Christchurch.

Officials cited the two deaths as evidence of the risk of lifting social restrictions too soon. "This serves as a sombre reminder that we need to continue to stay home to save lives and break the chain of transmission," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at a news conference.

Offices, schools and all non-essential services like bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds have been closed for almost a month as part of New Zealand's "level 4" lockdown.

The government is due to make a decision on whether to extend, lift or ease the lockdown next Monday.

Mr Robertson warned people not to expect a major change to the current restrictions, which also limit public movement. "A little longer now on level 4 or level 3, is ultimately better for the economy than an early exit and potential return to lockdown," Mr Robertson said.

New Zealand, with a population of just over five million, has reported fewer cases than other nations following its tough lockdown regime, but again, like others, has had to balance the economic impacts of the shutdown.

Several countries, including Britain, India and Australia, have extended social distancing policies over the past week, while others like Japan have reintroduced lockdowns after being hit by a second wave of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said some measures, like a rule requiring people to stand at least 1.5m apart, were likely to remain for several months, given there was no guarantee a vaccine would be developed in that time.

"Social distancing is something we should get very used to," Mr Morrison told radio station 3AW. "It could be a year, but I'm not speculating about that."

Mr Morrison has said wider social distancing measures will stay for at least another four weeks while advocating reopening schools, citing medical advice that children pose a low risk of transmission.

His comments came as the country's most populous state mulled over sending children to school in shifts. "We are considering our options around a rostering system which will have some students go back on a particular day to increase that level of face-to-face," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Australia has so far avoided the high numbers of casualties reported around the world after closing its borders, shutting non-essential businesses and imposing restrictions on public movement. The country's most populous states reported 43 new cases yesterday, taking the total to 6,522, while the death toll rose by two to 65.

