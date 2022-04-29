NZ's Fonterra says feeding cows seaweed could curb methane emissions

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's largest dairy exporter, is optimistic that feeding a seaweed supplement to cows can help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Laboratory research has shown that Asparagopsis seaweed has the potential to reduce the methane expelled by cows by over 80 per cent, the Auckland-based company said on Friday (April 29). It has been testing the supplement at a farm in Tasmania and is now expanding the trial to more Australian farms.

"Over the past two years, 900 dairy cows on a farm in Australia have been fed small amounts of the seaweed supplement and the results have been promising at each stage," said Jack Holden, Fonterra general manager of sustainability for Asia Pacific. "We are now expanding the trial across three additional farms, to test the supplement's application at a commercial scale. We need to find out whether we can use this supplement in a way that is safe for cows, safe for consumers and to ensure that there is no impact on milk taste or quality."

New Zealand wants to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 but its dependence on agriculture, especially methane-producing cows and sheep, presents a serious a challenge.

The United Nations backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates a global methane reduction of at least 40 per cent is needed by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Fonterra has an aspiration to be net zero carbon by 2050, and is exploring a range of solutions including Kowbucha, a nod to the popular fermented drink kombucha, which contains methane inhibiting cultures.

All solutions are at an early stage, and need to be assessed for impacts on animal health and milk, as well as the practical use of the supplements on working dairy farms, the company said. The Tasmanian seaweed trial hasn't raised any issue with milk quality, animal health or production, it said.

Fonterra has teamed with Australian company Sea Forest, which is licensed to produce Asparagopsis for cattle feed. The company cultivates the seaweed through both marine and land-based aquaculture.

As well as the expanded trial, a new agreement with Sea Forest will allow all Fonterra farmers to get first access to the Asparagopsis solution if it is viable.