NZ reports record 129 new community cases of Covid-19

WELLINGTON (XINHUA) - New Zealand reported 129 Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday (Oct 22), a new record of daily cases for the second time this week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 2,389.

A total of 120 of the new infections were recorded in the largest city of Auckland and nine in nearby Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health. All were infected by the Delta variant.

Fifty-one community cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a ministry statement.

There are 2,115 infections that have been epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 195 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, he said.

New Zealand also reported five new cases identified at the border among recent returnees. The cases have remained in quarantine in Auckland and Christchurch.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,090, according to the health ministry.

About 68 per cent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated at the moment, while 86 per cent have received at least one dose, statistics show.

Auckland and parts of Waikato remain under the current Level 3 restrictions for another two weeks, and the rest of New Zealand remains under Level 2.