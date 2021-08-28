NZ extends curbs until next week; Auckland lockdown to last longer

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday extended Covid-19 restrictions by four days, after which they will be eased slightly, although businesses and schools will remain shut and the country's biggest city Auckland will be in lockdown for longer.

New Zealand had been largely virus-free, barring a small number of cases in February, but that changed last week with an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a nationwide lockdown.

The outbreak, which has so far infected nearly 350 people, may be reaching its peak, Ms Ardern said at a news conference.

"We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau of cases. But caution is still required," she said.

She ordered all of New Zealand, except Auckland and Northland, the country's northernmost region, to move one step lower to level 3 restrictions from next Wednesday.

This means businesses can operate only for online orders and contactless services, and bars and restaurants remain shut except for takeaways. Public venues remain closed, while the number of people at weddings and funerals are limited to 10 people.

"Yes, you might be able to order some food, but there is not a lot more in terms of freedoms," Ms Ardern acknowledged.

Meanwhile, nearly two million people residing in Auckland and neighbouring Northland will remain in full level 4 lockdown, possibly for another two weeks, she said.

The country reported 70 new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday, all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases to 347.

Ms Ardern's tough lockdowns and international border closure in March last year helped rein in the disease, but the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine roll-out, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.

Just about 21 per cent of the country's 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the lockdown extension was disappointing.

"While the government absolutely has to weigh any decision-making with the impact on public health, the reality is that ongoing lockdowns cannot be part of our long-term future," she said.

Ms Ardern has defended the government's position, saying elimination was the right strategy until everyone is vaccinated.

"Our goal at the moment is to vaccinate more people than any other country in the world and at this rate New Zealand is doing very well," she said.

REUTERS