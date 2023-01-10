Northeastern New Zealand braces for cyclone Hale, emergency declared

Civil defence authorities in New Zealand are warning the north-eastern part of the country to brace for the arrival of Cyclone Hale. PHOTO: @METSERVICE/TWITTER
WELLINGTON - A state of emergency has been declared in northeastern New Zealand as it braces for cyclone Hale, civil defence authorities in the district of Tairawhiti said late on Tuesday.

The measure came into force at 10pm (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and will expire in seven days unless lifted earlier, the Civil Defence Emergency Management agency said in a statement.

It also advised the public to stay off roads, as surface flooding is expected in many areas across the region.

In the Matawai settlement in Gisborne, nearly 400 residents were without power overnight, the agency said, and recommended the residents of the Hikuwai River’s Willowflat area to evacuate due to its rising flow. REUTERS

