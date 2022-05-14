New Zealand's PM Ardern tests positive for Covid-19, office says

Ms Jacinda Ardern will be required to isolate until May 21 and plans to work remotely during that time. PHOTO: KARAN GURNANI
WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said on Saturday (May 14).

The leader, who has moderate symptoms, will be required to isolate until May 21 and plans to work remotely during that time, her office said in a press release.

Ardern had already been isolating since Sunday after her partner tested positive. She had shown symptoms of the virus beginning on Friday evening, returning a "weak" positive rapid antigen test that night and a "clearer" positive result on Saturday, her office said.

As a result, the prime minister will not be in parliament in the coming week for the federal budget and the release of the government's emissions reduction plan, according to her office.

Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the US are currently unaffected.

"This is a milestone week for the Government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said.

