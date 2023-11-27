New Zealand’s new leader Christopher Luxon is a teetotal country-music lover

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a wealthy teetotaller and lover of country music who rose to prominence when he ran the national airline.

He was sworn in as the country’s 42nd leader on Nov 27 after his conservative National Party secured a third of the votes in October’s elections.

He takes the helm after National stitched together a three-way coalition with conservative ACT New Zealand and populist New Zealand First, ending six years of Labour rule ushered in by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Mr Luxon, 53, who has said he sleeps only five hours a night, completed a rapid political ascent four years after leaving one of the country’s top executive roles.

He spent seven years as chief executive of Air New Zealand and was hailed a likely future leader upon entering politics in 2019.

National hoped he could repeat the “glory days” under Mr John Key, a former Merrill Lynch broker who won three elections for the party and served as prime minister from 2008 to 2016.

Mr Key was known for his affable persona – an image fellow multi-millionaire Luxon sought to channel upon replacing Ms Judith Collins as National’s leader in November 2021.

Mr Luxon sold himself as a family man with a fondness for do-it-yourself home renovations, waterskiing and country music.

He said New Zealand was “heading in the wrong direction” under the popular Ms Ardern and that his business acumen was the panacea for a faltering economy.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done,” he said in his maiden speech.

“I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of underperforming companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.”

Global businessman

The eldest of three sons, Christchurch-born Luxon was raised by a Roman Catholic family and met his wife Amanda at a church youth group when he was 15.

He earned money as a hotel porter while studying for a master’s degree in commerce at the University of Canterbury, and attended many of his father Graham’s lectures about sales.

His career path accelerated when an internship at multinational consumer goods company Unilever took him around the world as a brand manager.

He became president and chief executive of the company’s Canadian operation before turning 40, but he wanted to raise his two children in New Zealand.