New Zealand’s National Party hits lowest poll level since 2021

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The result heaps further pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is seeking a second term but has been hampered by a sluggish economy.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s governing National Party fell to its lowest level of support since 2021 in a key opinion poll less than five months from a general election.

National dropped to 29 per cent from 30 per cent in the previous poll in April, according to the 1News Verian poll published late on June 23.

The main opposition Labour Party fell 5 points to 32 per cent.

The result heaps further pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is seeking a second term but has been hampered by a sluggish economy and a rising cost of living that has hit household incomes.

The poll was taken before National announced a major new policy aimed at boosting savings through the KiwiSaver worker pension plan.

New Zealand has a proportional representation electoral system, and National governs in a coalition with the New Zealand First Party and the ACT Party.

Backing for NZ First rose to 11 per cent while ACT slipped to 6 per cent, the poll showed.

That means the centre-right coalition wouldn’t control a majority of Parliament, which would pass to Labour along with the Green Party and Te Pati Maori.

Support for the Greens rose to 13 per cent while Te Pāti Māori has just 2 per cent.

The poll showed combined support for the two major parties of 61 per cent – the lowest since 1996.

It also hinted at the potential emergence of a seventh party in Parliament with The Opportunity Party getting 4.6 per cent backing.

A party needs 5 per cent of the election day vote, or must win at least one electorate seat, to enter Parliament. BLOOMBERG