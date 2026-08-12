New Zealand PM Luxon faces lawmakers as leadership speculation mounts

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WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to face National Party lawmakers in Wellington on Aug 12 after he called a meeting he said was to address increased speculation about his leadership months away from a general election.

Luxon, who survived a leadership confidence vote in April, has seen support for National remain weak in opinion polls due to sluggish economic growth, and his personal popularity has declined after a series of missteps.

“It is clear from various media reports and conversations there is increased speculation about my leadership,” Luxon said in a post on X on Aug 11, adding he had called an urgent, in-person meeting in Wellington at 9:30am (5.30am Singapore time) on Aug 12.

National’s support has weakened as the economy struggles, with unemployment at an 11-year high and inflation above the central bank target of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Most polls show National narrowly trailing Labour, though the Nov 7 election remains close.

A 1News Verian poll published on Aug 12 showed Luxon’s preferred prime minister rating fell 1 percentage point to 17 per cent, although he remained ahead of Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, whose rating also fell 1 point to 15 per cent.

Luxon’s leadership returned to the spotlight after a series of public missteps, including comments about a possible referendum on the country’s electoral system, made without consulting party colleagues.

Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand, also told a business audience to “be adult” rather than look to the government for help.

If National were to replace Luxon as leader, he would also cease to be prime minister.

A governing party has not forced out a sitting New Zealand prime minister between elections since 1997.

New Zealand media have named Attorney-General, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Education and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford as possible successors to Luxon. REUTERS