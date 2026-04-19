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New Zealand’s capital Wellington begins clean-up after flash floods

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New Zealand's weather forecaster predicted more thunderstorms for parts of the North Island including Wellington on April 19.

New Zealand's weather forecaster predicted more thunderstorms for parts of the North Island including Wellington on April 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SYDNEY - A clean-up began in New Zealand’s capital Wellington after flash flooding, sparked by heavy rain, hit the nation’s North Island, authorities said on April 19.

“Severe weather has caused flood damage across the city,” said Hutt City Council, a government authority within the Wellington region, which has a population of 520,971.

“We know many people across Lower Hutt are dealing with flooding impacts and debris,” the council said, adding that crews were in the field cleaning up “hardest hit areas” in the suburb of Stokes Valley.

A state of emergency was declared in the Whanganui District 150km north, and 18 people were evacuated due to flooding, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported.

The nation’s weather forecaster predicted more thunderstorms, accompanied by very heavy rain, for parts of the North Island including Wellington on April 19.

“These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the south-east,” it said.

The wild weather, which sparked evacuations on Saturday, follows the island’s battering a week earlier by Cyclone Vaianu, which forced residents to higher ground. REUTERS

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