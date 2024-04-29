New Zealand trial of suitcase murder suspect adjourned

Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 02:00 PM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 01:45 PM

WELLINGTON – A New Zealand judge on April 29 adjourned the trial of a South Korean woman accused of killing her two children and stashing their bodies in suitcases, with a new trial date yet to be decided.

Hakyung Lee was extradited from Seoul in 2022 after the remains of her children, both aged under 10, were discovered in suitcases that had been left at a storage unit in South Auckland.

The bodies were found after an unsuspecting family bought the contents of a unit in an online auction of abandoned goods from the storage facility.

At Auckland High Court, the judge adjourned the murder trial with a new start date to be decided at a hearing on May 15, a court official told AFP without giving a reason for the delay.

Lee, who reportedly also has New Zealand citizenship, has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges.

New Zealand police have said that her children’s bodies were likely in storage for a long time before their discovery, complicating the investigation. AFP

More On This Topic
‘Suitcase killer’ who plotted her mother’s killing in Bali gets 26 years in US prison
Murder ‘out of curiosity’: Woman in South Korea jailed for life for killing, dismembering stranger

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top