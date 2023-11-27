New Zealand to scrap historic smoking ban to fund tax cuts

New Zealand’s new coalition government is scrapping a historic law that was meant to prevent future generations from smoking.

It said the move is a bid to fund tax cuts.

The decision by the newly installed government has been criticised by health advocates, New Zealand media reported on Nov 24.

The ban, under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act, was introduced in 2022 by the previous Labour-led government.

It would have made it illegal for people born after January 2009 to ever buy cigarettes.

The legislation was also meant to restrict the sale of smoked tobacco products to a limited number of approved retail establishments, the Tobacco Reporter said.

New Zealand was believed to be the first country in the world to implement such a ban on smoking.

The laws were to be implemented from July 2024, The Guardian said.

But on Nov 25, New Zealand’s new Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the measures would be axed before March 2024.

The revenue from cigarette sales would go towards the coalition’s tax cuts, she said.

As a countermeasure, the new government said it would increase penalties for illegal sales of cigarettes to those under 18, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Under the Smokefree laws, the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan 1, 2009, was to be punishable by fines of up to NZ$150,000 (S$122,000). It was not clear what the new penalties would be.

The government added that it would ban disposable e-cigarettes.

In an interview with Radio New Zealand, new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was sworn in on Nov 27, said his government is committed to reducing tobacco use.