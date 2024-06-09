New Zealand to reverse ban on oil and gas exploration

New Zealand’s new center-right government aims to scrap the ban on exploration for oil and gas. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 11:14 AM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 11:14 AM

SYDNEY - New Zealand’s government said on June 9 that it would introduce legislation to remove a controversial ban on offshore petroleum exploration to attract investment to the country’s oil and gas sector.

The bill would end the ban, in place since 2018, on exploration outside onshore Taranaki, an energy-rich region on New Zealand’s North Island, Resources Minister Shane Jones said in a statement.

The bill will be introduced to parliament before the end of 2024, he said.

“As well as removing the ban, we are proposing changes to the way petroleum exploration applications are tendered and allocated, aligning the petroleum decommissioning regime with international best practice, and improving regulatory efficiency,” Mr Jones said.

“Our current settings are a barrier to attracting investment in exploration and production because they are overly costly and onerous on industry.”

New Zealand’s right-of-centre government released in November 2023 a number of policy plans including the proposal to scrap the exploration ban by the previous centre-left Labour-led government.

The New Zealand Green Party in 2023 launched a petition to keep the ban, which environmental campaign group Greenpeace supports.

New Zealand exported around NZ$900 million (S$743 million) of oil in 2022, while crown revenue from petroleum totalled NZ$214 million (S$176 million) in 2022/23, government data show. REUTERS

