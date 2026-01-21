New Zealand to hold general election on Nov 7

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s prime minister Christopher Luxon said on Jan 21 the country’s parliamentary elections will be held on Nov 7.

The conservative government, a coalition between the major centre-right National party and minority parties New Zealand First and ACT, has been in power since the 2023 election.

“Kiwis will have to weigh up who is best placed to provide stable and strong government in a very volatile and uncertain world, a strong economy with responsible spending, lower taxes and more opportunity for you and your family,” Mr Luxon told a press conference announcing the date.

Mr Luxon, a former airline executive turned prime minister, has seen his popularity fall over the past year amid a weakening economy.

Current opinion polls indicate a tight contest with neither the ruling coalition nor the centre-left Labour Party led by former prime minister Chris Hipkins appearing to command majority support.

New Zealand has used a mixed-member proportional (MMP) system since 1996, and this has made coalitions the norm.

New Zealand’s Parliament has a three-year term and the last legal date that the next general election can be held is Dec 19, 2026.

For many voters, the economy remains their key concern with growth over the past two years soft , houses prices remaining well below their 2021 peak and unemployment sitting above 5 per cent.

The government will be banking on the economy continuing to improved in 2026 following on from a 1.1 per cent rise in the third quarter to reassure voters. REUTERS