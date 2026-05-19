New Zealand to cut public service jobs, merge some departments in overhaul

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Finance Minister Nicola Willis said it is time to double down and make even more progress in the area.

WELLINGTON - New Zealand will overhaul its public service, including job cuts and mergers between some government departments, as it looks to trim costs, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.

The proposal will include reducing the number of public servants to around 1 per cent of the working age population by 2029 from about 1.2 per cent currently, Ms Willis told NewstalkZB.

She will disclose more details in a speech later on May 19 in Auckland.

Since coming to power in 2023, the centre-right government has trimmed costs and reprioritised existing spending in order to afford any new initiatives. That has included reviews of back-office systems and reducing the use of consultants by government departments.

“We have made good progress, but it’s time to double down and make even more progress,” Ms Willis told Newstalk.

At the end of 2025, around 63,600 people were employed in the public sector, according to the Public Service Commission, which equates to about 1.2 per cent of New Zealand’s population.

“We need to get it down below 60,000,” Ms Willis said, without providing more detail.

The projected cost savings are likely to be a vital part of next week’s budget, allowing the governments to use that money to deliver new policy in an election year.

Last week, Willis confirmed the government has allocated itself just NZ$2.1 billion (S$1.58 billion) for new initiatives with the rest needing to come from savings or new revenue streams.

The public service reforms will have three components, she said on May 19 .

“First, we’ve got too many ministries and departments, depending how you count it,” she said. “There’s around 42. In a country like Finland, it’s more like 12. So we need to amalgamate agencies.”

Secondly, the government needs to overhaul old fashioned systems and deploy artificial intelligence to gain efficiencies and better delivery of services, she said.

Thirdly, the number of public servants has grown too high under previous governments, Ms Willis said.

“They leaped from about 1 per cent of the working population to 1.2 per cent,” she said.

“We want to bring it back down to 1 per cent. So we’re going to set a target for that reduction to be achieved by 2029.” BLOOMBERG