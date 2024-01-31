New Zealand to ban ‘forever chemicals’ in make-up by 2027

WELLINGTON – New Zealand is set to become one of the first countries to ban harmful “forever chemicals” from cosmetic products, environment watchdogs said on Jan 31.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) said it will ban long-lasting substances perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl – known as PFAS or “forever chemicals” – by 2027.

Found in items like nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipstick and mascara, PFAS make products more durable, spreadable and water-resistant. They can also be found in non-stick cookware and waterproof fabrics.

The chemicals are virtually indestructible but can build up in the body over time, and studies have linked them to cancer, infertility and environmental damage.

PFAS can be released directly into the air or water from factories or when products containing the chemicals are improperly disposed of.

When in the soil or water, the chemicals may be absorbed by crops and may build up in animals. Consuming them can lead to exposure to PFAS.

The Singapore Food Agency said on its website that it has found low levels of PFAS in seafood, including anchovies, mussels, finfishes and crustaceans.

“Our concern is they don’t break down, either in the body or the environment,” Mr Shaun Presow from the EPA told AFP.

“As they accumulate, they have been linked to a range of harmful effects, like some cancers and hormonal issues.”

New Zealand’s cosmetics industry has until Dec 31, 2026, to phase out the use of the chemicals.

New Zealand will also ban the use of PFAS in firefighting foams from December 2025.

Some American states have adopted policies protecting people from PFAS, and the European Union is mulling a ban, but Mr Presow says New Zealand is among the first banning them from cosmetics.

“We’re one of the first countries to do it, we haven’t seen many others yet,” he added. AFP