New Zealand tightens English standards, widens philanthropy options for visas

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New Zealand's government is also preparing to introduce two new skilled residence pathways in August.

– New Zealand will tighten English language rules for mid-skilled work visa applicants while expanding philanthropy options for investor migrants, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said on May 25 .

The changes, effective from June 1, cover the Accredited Employer Work Visa and the Active Investor Plus Visa Growth category. The government is also preparing to introduce two new skilled residence pathways in August.

English language requirements under the Accredited Employer Work Visa will extend to skill level 3 roles such as hospitality and trades, aligning them with the existing standard already applied to skill levels 4 and 5.

“Being able to communicate in basic, everyday English ensures that workers understand their rights and engage effectively at work and in the community while they are here,” Ms Sanford said in a statement.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal Visa applications are not subject to the English language requirement, which also does not apply to job change applications.

Active Investor Plus Visa Growth category applicants will be able to allocate up to 20 per cent of their total investment – up to NZ$1 million (S$750,800) of the NZ$5 million minimum – to philanthropic gifts, with the remainder in higher-growth assets. REUTERS