New Zealand takes next steps to charge foreign tourists more

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New Zealand's government has previously indicated that iconic destinations such as Milford Sound may be subject to charges.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand is progressing plans to charge international tourists who visit some key natural attractions, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said.

The government lodged the Conservation Amendment Bill on May 7 in Wellington, which will enable access charges at a small number of highly visited sites, Mr Potaka said in a statement.

The law change will also make it easier for firms to get concessions to operate on conservation land, he said.

New Zealand will join other nations that charge foreigners to access sites ranging from India’s Taj Mahal to Peru’s Machu Picchu citadel. The government has previously indicated that iconic destinations such as Milford Sound, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and Cathedral Cove may be subject to charges.

“Just like when Kiwis travel overseas and pay to access national parks and visitor sites, these changes will allow a suitable contribution from international visitors using some of New Zealand’s most iconic conservation locations,” said Mr Potaka.

“New Zealanders will continue to have free access.”

The government expects to raise around NZ$60 million (S$45 million) a year from the charges, which will be reinvested into conservation, biodiversity protection, heritage sites, tracks, huts and visitor infrastructure, he said.

No details on how the charge will be collected or how much they will be were disclosed, and are still being finalised, New Zealand news outlet Stuff reported earlier, citing Mr Potaka.

Officials did modelling based around NZ$20 to NZ$40 a visit, rising potentially to NZ$50 in some places, which is not out of step with comparable offerings around the Pacific region, the news website said. BLOOMBERG