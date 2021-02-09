New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; puts travel ban on military leaders

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday (Feb 9) that the government will suspend all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar.

New Zealand will also impose a travel ban on Myanmar's military leaders, and ensure its aid programme to the country will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ms Ardern said in a news conference.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement that New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule.