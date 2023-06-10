New Zealand state broadcaster corrects 'pro-Russian' stories

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s state broadcaster has launched an investigation after stories about the invasion of Ukraine were edited to reflect what it called “a pro-Russian view”.

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) has corrected at least two stories originally written by Reuters news agency, which it said had been “edited inappropriately” when it republished them online.

One story was changed to include a reference to Ukraine’s “pro-Western government” suppressing ethnic Russians, while another described the 2014 Maidan revolution that toppled former pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych as a “coup”.

“RNZ is investigating how a story on the Ukraine conflict on its website was changed to reflect a pro-Russian view,” the broadcaster said in a news bulletin on Friday evening after the first story was discovered.

“The version published by RNZ included a false account of the events. The story has since been corrected.”

The broadcaster later discovered that at least one other story had been changed.

“RNZ is concerned and takes this matter extremely seriously,” it said in a statement.

“We are investigating and have taken appropriate action.”

The broadcaster said an employee had been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. AFP