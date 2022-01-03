New Zealand says no plan to prosecute British DJ over Covid-19 breach

DJ Dimension said he had misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people in New Zealand before getting a final negative test result. PHOTO: DIMENSION/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
22 min ago

WELLINGTON (AFP) - New Zealand's government said Monday (Jan 3) it would not ask for British DJ Dimension to be prosecuted for breaking Covid-19 isolation rules and creating an Omicron infection scare.

The electronic music artist, real name Robert Etheridge, said he had misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people before getting a final negative test result.

"The Ministry of Health does not plan to refer this case to the police at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to Covid-19," it said.

Mr Etheridge said Thursday he was "devastated" to discover that he had tested positive for Omicron after emerging from 10 days of isolation including three days at his residence.

The DJ reportedly failed to wait for a negative result from his last test taken on day nine of isolation, as required, before going out into the community. He had landed in New Zealand on Dec 16.

"To my shock and enormous concern, I unexpectedly received a positive test on day twelve, two days after my isolation period had ended," he said on his Instagram page.

Mr Etheridge said he had received "many comments of hate and abuse" following media reports of the incident.

"I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings."

Embed Instagram

There have been no reported Omicron cases related to Mr Etheridge's outing, according to New Zealand media reports.

Mr Etheridge withdrew from a planned appearance at a three-day music festival, Rhythm and Alps, which was held from Dec 29 - 31 on New Zealand's South Island.

New Zealand, which has strict quarantine rules for international arrivals, reported Monday 137 new Covid-19 infections for a total of 13,883 since the pandemic began, with the death toll unchanged at 51.

More On This Topic
New Zealand records first community exposures from border-related Omicron case
New Zealand Covid-19 cases more than double over holiday break
Related Stories
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.