New Zealand says it's set to 'star' in Nasa's return to the moon

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand is trumpeting its role in a plan to return humans to the Moon, saying it is set to star in Nasa's Capstone mission that will test the orbit for a lunar space station.

Rocket Lab has announced it will launch a satellite from Mahia, New Zealand, to test the lunar orbit for Gateway, a planned Moon-orbiting outpost that will provide astronauts with access to the lunar surface.

Separately, New Zealand's government said Monday (June 27) it has signed an agreement with Nasa to conduct new research to track spacecraft approaching and orbiting the Moon.

"The New Zealand space sector is set to star in Nasa's Capstone Moon mission," said Mr Andrew Johnson, manager of the New Zealand Space Agency.

Launching into lunar orbit from New Zealand is "a significant milestone," while the new research "will be increasingly important as more countries and private actors send spacecraft to the Moon," he said.

Nasa's Artemis Programme plans to return humans to the lunar surface as early as 2025, renewing human exploration of the Moon and progressing toward the exploration of Mars.

It plans to land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon and explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

Rocket Lab said it could launch the CubeSat satellite as soon as Tuesday, with the launch window open through July 27.

New Zealand's agreement with Nasa will see a University of Canterbury-led research team, which includes contributors from the University of Auckland and the University of New South Wales in Australia, attempt to track spacecraft from observatories in Tekapo and Canberra.

The scientists intend to validate their observations and algorithms to predict spacecraft trajectories en-route to the Moon and within their lunar orbits against Nasa's Capstone mission data.