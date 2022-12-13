New Zealand’s PM Ardern apologises for hurling insult at political rival

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern apologised after microphones caught her swearing at opposition politician David Seymour. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern apologised for calling a political rival an “arrogant p***” in Parliament on Tuesday, as the prime minister faces a drop in public support.

In the throes of a spirited parliamentary debate, Ms Ardern took issue when the leader of an opposition party asked her to give an example of an occasion when she made a mistake, apologised and fixed it.

The prime minister gave an impassioned, detailed response, then as she sat down muttered “such an arrogant p***”, which was picked up by the microphones in Parliament.

Mr David Seymour, leader of New Zealand’s ACT party, objected to the remark lobbed in his direction and petitioned the speaker of the House of Representatives to have it withdrawn.

Mr Ardern’s office later said she apologised.

The 42-year-old has been prime minister for five years, and has won favour worldwide for her management of crises and down-to-earth approach to politics.

She was one of the first prime ministers to become a mum while in office and has enjoyed sky-high approval ratings for most of her two-term tenure.

But with New Zealand expected to go to the polls in late 2023 and the cost of living skyrocketing, she is under increasing political pressure.

Support for her Labour party appears to be waning with the latest opinion polls showing them trailing the opposition party National by five percentage points. AFP

More On This Topic
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s 2023 election prospects dim as recession looms
New Zealand PM Ardern’s stardom at home fades as economic troubles loom

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top