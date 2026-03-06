Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand ruling National Party slides in poll as PM Luxon struggles

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been under pressure over his leadership style.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WELLINGTON – Support for New Zealand’s governing National Party fell in a new opinion poll as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon struggles to win over voters ahead of

2026’s election.

National dropped 2.9 percentage points to 28.4 per cent while the main opposition Labour Party rose 0.3 to 34.4 per cent, according to the Curia Market Research poll for the NZ Taxpayers’ Union published on March 6 in Wellington. 

The results mark a sharp drop from the 38 per cent of the vote National secured in the 2023 election and, when minor parties are taken into account, would see a change of government if replicated in this year’s vote.

Mr Luxon has been under pressure over his leadership style and did himself no favours on March 2 when he struggled to articulate New Zealand’s position on

US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

He and his ministers are banking on an economic recovery in 2026 to convince voters they deserve a second three-year term. 

National governs with the support of the New Zealand First and ACT parties on the right, while Labour aligns with the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori on the left.

Based on the Curia poll results, the centre-left bloc would have a narrow one-seat majority in Parliament.

The election is due to be held on Nov 7.

The poll of 1,000 eligible voters was conducted March 1 to March 3. BLOOMBERG

See more on

New Zealand

Polls

Politics and government

Elections

