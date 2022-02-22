New Zealand riot police clash with anti-vaccine protesters

WELLINGTON (AFP) - New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters pelted police with a "stinging substance", sending three officers to hospital with injuries on Tuesday (Feb 22), as tensions spilled over in an angry weeks-long protest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decried "absolutely disgraceful" scenes after the suspected acid attack, and a startling incident that saw one protester speed a car towards police lines before coming to a quick halt just centimetres away.

The brief but intense confrontations erupted near New Zealand's Parliament early on Tuesday, as police moved roadblocks used to contain a protest camp that has clogged downtown Wellington for two weeks.

The Wellington protest began as a movement against vaccine mandates - inspired by similar protests in Canadian capital Ottawa.

It has since grown to around 1,500 people and encompasses a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the three officers who were taken to hospital were "recovering well".

He blamed a "certain group within the protest" for the "appalling" attack.

"Police officers are going about their work as best they can to bring peace to the situation... there's a group (of protesters) determined to bring violence and aggression - we can't tolerate that," he said.

On Monday, police reported that demonstrators hurled human faeces at them, prompting officers to protect themselves with riot shields during the latest clashes.

Ms Ardern said she was concerned that the protest was becoming increasingly violent.

"The attacks on the police have been absolutely disgraceful," she said.

"To anyone down there who thinks they're part of a peaceful protest, that's not what we've seen today - I would encourage them to leave."

The authorities had been taking a largely hands-off approach to the demonstration, trying to persuade protesters to voluntarily move on.

But Mr Chambers said recent events showed that "genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around Parliament".

The protesters, inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy", jammed roads with around 900 cars, trucks and campervans, then set up camp on the lawns of Parliament.