New Zealand resumes victim recovery efforts after fatal landslide

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

On Jan 25, efforts to recover the victims were suspended after a contractor driver noticed potential instability on the face of the landslide.

WELLINGTON - New Zealand police on Jan 26 restarted recovery efforts for the victims of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country’s North Island last week.

Six people, including two teenagers, are presumed dead after heavy rains triggered Jan 22’s landslide at Mount Maunganui on the island’s east coast, bringing down soil and rubble at the site in the city of Tauranga, crowded with families on summer holidays.

Human remains were found at the site on Jan 24, but police have yet to confirm if they had been identified.

On Jan 25, efforts to recover the victims were suspended after a contractor driver noticed potential instability on the face of the landslide.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson said in a statement on Jan 26 that the recovery effort resumed at 10.30am local time (5.30am Singapore time).

“Additional monitoring equipment has been brought in and specialist crews removed loose material that was of concern above the slip area this morning,” Mr Anderson said.

A vigil was held for the victims at a nearby park on Jan 25, which was attended by around 200 locals as well as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell, according to Radio New Zealand.

Mr Luxon said in a post on X that it had been “very special to join the Mt Maunganui community” to remember the precious lives lost. REUTERS