New Zealand readies itself for further storm damage after floods kill one person

Winds of up to 120kmh and waves reaching 7m are expected to affect New Zealand's capital and other areas from Feb 15.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand was bracing itself for more heavy rain on Feb 14 after floods swept through one regional centre, causing power outages, road collapses and home evacuations, while a man’s body was found in a vehicle submerged on a highway.

The weather system is expected to intensify, with heavy rain, winds of up to 120kmh and waves reaching 7m affecting the capital Wellington and other areas from Feb 15 , New Zealand’s MetService said.

After rain overnight pounded Otorohanga district, an agricultural region of about 10,000 people 180km south of Auckland, the authorities declared a state of emergency. They also gave a severe weather warning covering the North Island’s east coast, from the Coromandel Peninsula to the Bay of Plenty.

“This is devastating news for our community,” Otorohanga Mayor Rodney Dow said, referring to the man who apparently died in his car. The authorities did not give the man’s name.

“Right now our focus is on supporting those affected by the widespread flooding, as well as the emergency workers and support agencies who are also helping,” Mr Dow told a news conference.

Rain began battering Otorohanga around 2pm on Feb 13 , but worsened through the evening to the point where up to 300mm was recorded in about an hour. A pumping system designed to prevent flooding strained under the deluge, Mr Dow said.

“A weather bomb just came across,” he added.

About 80 people had been evacuated by Feb 14 and the authorities set up an emergency centre in a church as local government officials began assessing what Mr Dow described as extensive damage.

Residents who were not evacuated were told to stay in their homes and avoid flood waters.

Images shared on social media showed vast semi-rural neighbourhoods submerged, with collapsed sections of road where flood waters had receded. The images showed a vehicle bridge covered in trees and other debris apparently where water had subsided. REUTERS