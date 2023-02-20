New Zealand police reach more people previously not contactable after Cyclone Gabrielle

WELLINGTON – As New Zealand starts its long road to recovery following the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, the number of people still not reachable has fallen as communications in hard-hit areas improve, the country’s police commissioner said on Monday.

The cyclone hit the North Island’s northernmost region on Feb 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday that they have managed to make contact with 4,000 of the 6,500 people reported as having not been in contact since before the cyclone.

“The gap is closing,” said Mr Coster.

Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of them in the Hawke’s Bay region.

Mr Coster said the number of deaths would grow, but added that most of the people who are currently out of contact are in that situation because of difficulty with communications.

On Sunday, police had been trying to ascertain the status of more than 3,000 people.

Recovery efforts are continuing, with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone-damaged areas.

Power and telecommunications remain down for some homes.

Roads are closed and people are reporting issues with getting cash.

Mr Coster also said that the police are seeing an increase in family violence in Hawke’s Bay, with incidents up by around 60 per cent.

He said more police have been brought into the region to not only help with the recovery but to respond to this issue. REUTERS