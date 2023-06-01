New Zealand police charge man with 5 murders after hostel fire

The deadly blaze in May engulfed the four-storey, 92-room hostel in Wellington, killing five men. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WELLINGTON – New Zealand police on Thursday said they have levelled five murder charges against a man suspected of igniting a deadly hostel fire in Wellington in May.

The 48-year-old man, already remanded in custody on two counts of arson, now also faces the five murder charges, the police said.

The deadly blaze engulfed the four-storey, 92-room hostel a fortnight ago in Wellington’s city centre, killing five men who the police have named.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington district commander, said the victims’ families have been informed.

“Our thoughts are with them, and we are continuing to ensure they are supported through this process,” he added. AFP

