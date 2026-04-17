New Zealand PM says he has party’s full support after reports of leadership challenge

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WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on April 17 he had the full support of his party’s lawmakers, responding to media reports that some members will push for a leadership change when Parliament returns next week.

The New Zealand Herald said that members of his National Party will move against him next week, although it is unlikely to be a formal challenge or confidence vote in the first instance.

“I talk to my caucus all the time. I’m very confident I have the full support of my caucus,” Mr Luxon told a press conference.

“If we had an election today, this government would be reinstated,” he added.

The next general election is scheduled for Nov 7.

Several recent polls have shown the National Party is struggling to poll above 30 per cent, with some polls indicating the ruling coalition might not have the numbers to return to power after the election.

At the same time, Mr Luxon’s popularity as prime minister has also fallen. A March RNZ-Reid Research poll found 20.7 per cent of people preferred opposition leader Chris Hipkins as prime minister, while just 17.3 per cent preferred Mr Luxon. REUTERS