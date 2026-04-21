New Zealand PM Luxon survives vote of confidence

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has seen his popularity fall over the past year amid a weakening economy and rising unemployment.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on April 21 he had the support of his party's lawmakers after he called a vote of confidence in his leadership amid a drop in approval ratings for him and his party.

“I moved a formal motion of confidence in my leadership and that motion was passed,” Mr Luxon told reporters after a party room meeting.

“I have the support of my caucus as their leader. Caucus has answered clearly and decisively and has backed my leadership and that matter is now closed.”

Mr Luxon, a former airline executive turned prime minister, has seen his popularity fall over the past year amid a weakening economy and rising unemployment ahead of a national election in November.

Several support polls have shown Mr Luxon’s National Party is struggling to poll above 30 per cent, with some polls indicating the ruling coalition might not have the numbers win the election.

Mr Luxon’s popularity as prime minister has also dipped with a March RNZ-Reid Research poll showing 20.7 per cent of people preferred opposition leader Chris Hipkins as prime minister, while just 17.3 per cent preferred Mr Luxon. REUTERS