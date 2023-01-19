New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign, says she ‘no longer has enough in the tank’ to do the job

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday made a shock announcement that she had “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Ms Ardern, holding back tears, said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that,” Ms Ardern, 42, told a news conference in Napier where her Labour Party is holding a caucus meeting.

“I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so called ‘real’ reason was... The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human,” she continued. “Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

Ms Ardern said the job had taken a toll on her.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me,” she said. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.”

A ruling New Zealand Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday. The party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ms Ardern’s term as leader will conclude no later than Feb 7 and a general election will be held on Oct 14.

Ms Ardern said she believed Labour would win the upcoming election.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader.